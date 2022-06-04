UrduPoint.com

38 Power Pilferers Nabbed In South Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published June 04, 2022 | 06:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) on Saturday caught 38 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout South Punjab in a day.

MEPCO teams, accompanied by task forces, raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and DG Khan and detected theft of 43,702 electricity units, said a MEPCO official.

      A fine of over Rs 8 lac was imposed, while a case was also registered against power pilferers over their involvement in meter tampering, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop, and meter screen wash, he said.

