38 Sahulat Bazaars Set Up In Rawalpindi Division

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 06:10 PM

38 Sahulat Bazaars set up in Rawalpindi division

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :In the light of confidence of the people on Ramzan bazaars, 38 Sahulat Bazaars have been set up in the Rawalpindi division on the instructions of the Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar Punjab here Thursday.

Chairing a meeting to review the arrangements of Sahulat Bazaars, Commissioner Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah that 16 Bazaars were established in District Rawalpindi, six in Attock, seven in Jhelum and nine in District Chakwal for providing maximum relief to the deserving people.

The Commissioner said that the main objective of establishing Sahulat Bazaars was to ensure availability of essential food items to the residents at a subsidized rate. He said a 10 kg bag of flour would be available at a discounted rate of Rs 430 at the Bazaars.

The Commissioner said that this step of the government would discourage the profiteers and hoarders and the people would get their daily used items at affordable prices. He directed the officials concerned to ensure the COVID-19 SOPs at the Bazaars.

More Stories From Pakistan

