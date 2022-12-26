UrduPoint.com

38 Shopkeepers Arrested For Profiteering

Muhammad Irfan Published December 26, 2022 | 08:24 PM

38 shopkeepers arrested for profiteering

District administration Peshawar in a crackdown against profiteers arrested 38 shopkeepers from various localities on Monday.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :District administration Peshawar in a crackdown against profiteers arrested 38 shopkeepers from various localities on Monday.

The arrested shopkeepers include fruit and vegetable vendors, nanbais (bakers), butchers, milkmen, grocers and others.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC), Shafiullah Khan, the officers of district administration carried out raids on shopkeepers in various localities including the interior city and suburbs and arrested 38 for overcharging, sale of under-weight roti, lacking an official price list and unhygienic conditions.

The DC has directed all administrative officers to keep a check on the prices of essentials and ensure the implementation of the officially issued price list in letter and spirit.

Related Topics

Peshawar Sale Price All From

Recent Stories

Benazir sacrificed life for strengthening democrac ..

Benazir sacrificed life for strengthening democracy: Speaker

4 minutes ago
 LCCI wants industry status for meat sector

LCCI wants industry status for meat sector

4 minutes ago
 Dubai Land Department launches its new strategic p ..

Dubai Land Department launches its new strategic plan 2026

1 hour ago
 Ousted Former Sri Lankan President Departs to US W ..

Ousted Former Sri Lankan President Departs to US With Family - Reports

4 minutes ago
 1081 power pilferers nabbed in current month

1081 power pilferers nabbed in current month

4 minutes ago
 NDMA directs for Anti-COVID National Preparedness ..

NDMA directs for Anti-COVID National Preparedness Audit 2022-23

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.