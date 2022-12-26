38 shopkeepers arrested for profiteering

District administration Peshawar in a crackdown against profiteers arrested 38 shopkeepers from various localities on Monday.

The arrested shopkeepers include fruit and vegetable vendors, nanbais (bakers), butchers, milkmen, grocers and others.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC), Shafiullah Khan, the officers of district administration carried out raids on shopkeepers in various localities including the interior city and suburbs and arrested 38 for overcharging, sale of under-weight roti, lacking an official price list and unhygienic conditions.

The DC has directed all administrative officers to keep a check on the prices of essentials and ensure the implementation of the officially issued price list in letter and spirit.