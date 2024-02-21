38 Shopkeepers Arrested For Profiteering, Unhygienic Conditions
District administration Peshawar during a crackdown against profiteers arrested 38 shopkeepers for selling under-weight roti and poor cleanliness conditions on Wednesday
On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), the officers of the district administration have launched a crackdown against profiteers and unhygienic conditions in shops.
During operation in various bazaars at Kohat Road, Ring Road, Gulbahar, City Circular Road, Nishtar Abad and localities of the interior city, the officers of the district administration inspected 118 shops and arrested 38 shopkeepers for lack of official price lists and selling of under-weight roti while 21 others were warned to bring improvement in the cleaning conditions.
The arrested shopkeepers included fruit & vegetable sellers, bakers (nanbais), milkmen, grocers and others.
DC Peshawar Aafaq Wazir has directed the officers of district administration for random visits to various bazaars of the district to implement the officially issued price list in letter and spirit and stern action against the violators.
