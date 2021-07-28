UrduPoint.com
38 Shopkeepers Arrested In Crackdown Against Profiteers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 35 seconds ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 07:05 PM

The district administration Wednesday arrested 38 shopkeepers during a crackdown against profiteers in different localities of the provincial metropolis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :The district administration Wednesday arrested 38 shopkeepers during a crackdown against profiteers in different localities of the provincial metropolis.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood, the officers of district administration conducted raids against profiteers in various localities and arrested 38 shopkeepers.

The DC directed the officers of district administration for conducting consecutive visits to bazaars to take action against profiteers and violators of the official price list without showing leniency .

