38 shopkeepers fined for Overpricing

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) On the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Zain-ul-Abidin Memon, assistant commissioners across the district collected a total fine of 90,500 rupees from 38 shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering on essential goods.

According to a handout issued on Tuesday, assistant commissioner city Babar Saleh Rahpoto and mukhtiarkar Javad Patoli conducted surprise visits to various markets in the city, and imposed fines of 20,000 rupees on 14 shopkeepers who were charging more than the prescribed prices for goods.

Meanwhile, assistant commissioner latifabad Saud Baloch, mukhtiarkar Ali Sher Badrani and assistant mukhtiarkar visited markets in various areas of taluka latifabad and imposed fines of 30,500 rupees on 11 shopkeepers for overcharging on food items.

In Qasimabad, assistant commissioner Hataf Siyal and mukhtiarkar Abdul Aziz Junejo visited different areas and collected 17,000 rupees in fines from 5 shopkeepers. Similarly, assistant commissioner taluka rural Gohar Masroor and mukhtiarkar Majid Sipiyo imposed fines of 10,000 rupees on 2 traders during a crackdown.