38 Shopkeepers Fined For Overpricing
Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2025 | 10:04 PM
On the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Zain-ul-Abidin Memon, assistant commissioners across the district collected a total fine of 90,500 rupees from 38 shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering on essential goods
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) On the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Zain-ul-Abidin Memon, assistant commissioners across the district collected a total fine of 90,500 rupees from 38 shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering on essential goods.
According to a handout issued on Tuesday, assistant commissioner city Babar Saleh Rahpoto and mukhtiarkar Javad Patoli conducted surprise visits to various markets in the city, and imposed fines of 20,000 rupees on 14 shopkeepers who were charging more than the prescribed prices for goods.
Meanwhile, assistant commissioner latifabad Saud Baloch, mukhtiarkar Ali Sher Badrani and assistant mukhtiarkar visited markets in various areas of taluka latifabad and imposed fines of 30,500 rupees on 11 shopkeepers for overcharging on food items.
In Qasimabad, assistant commissioner Hataf Siyal and mukhtiarkar Abdul Aziz Junejo visited different areas and collected 17,000 rupees in fines from 5 shopkeepers. Similarly, assistant commissioner taluka rural Gohar Masroor and mukhtiarkar Majid Sipiyo imposed fines of 10,000 rupees on 2 traders during a crackdown.
Recent Stories
Mansour bin Zayed leads UAE delegation to Extraordinary Arab Summit in Cairo
UAE, UK strengthen collaboration to combat illicit financial flows
Arada, Big Heart, UNHCR partner for fourth ‘Home for a Home’ campaign in Cha ..
PTA, Huawei sgn MoU at GSMA Barcelona to strengthen Cybersecurity in Pakistan
Mayor calls on Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
DC starts monitoring of Ramazan Negahban Package
Commissioner directs to ensure delivery of essential items at notified rates
Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal ..
Kitchen Gardening event held
Court sends PTI MPA jail on judicial remand
PTI leader gets interim bail from ATC
Dr Zulfiqar Ali appointed VC UAF
More Stories From Pakistan
-
38 shopkeepers fined for Overpricing2 minutes ago
-
Secretary HDA serves notices to absentee staff1 hour ago
-
Mayor calls on Bilawal Bhutto Zardari1 hour ago
-
DC starts monitoring of Ramazan Negahban Package1 hour ago
-
Commissioner directs to ensure delivery of essential items at notified rates1 hour ago
-
Kitchen Gardening event held1 hour ago
-
Court sends PTI MPA jail on judicial remand2 hours ago
-
PTI leader gets interim bail from ATC2 hours ago
-
Dr Zulfiqar Ali appointed VC UAF2 hours ago
-
Police committed to public safety: CPO2 hours ago
-
WASA launches awareness campaign on water conservation2 hours ago
-
Federal Ombudsman resolves over 100 cases in Khairpur2 hours ago