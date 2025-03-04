Open Menu

38 Shopkeepers Fined For Overpricing

Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2025 | 10:04 PM

38 shopkeepers fined for Overpricing

On the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Zain-ul-Abidin Memon, assistant commissioners across the district collected a total fine of 90,500 rupees from 38 shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering on essential goods

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) On the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Zain-ul-Abidin Memon, assistant commissioners across the district collected a total fine of 90,500 rupees from 38 shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering on essential goods.

According to a handout issued on Tuesday, assistant commissioner city Babar Saleh Rahpoto and mukhtiarkar Javad Patoli conducted surprise visits to various markets in the city, and imposed fines of 20,000 rupees on 14 shopkeepers who were charging more than the prescribed prices for goods.

Meanwhile, assistant commissioner latifabad Saud Baloch, mukhtiarkar Ali Sher Badrani and assistant mukhtiarkar visited markets in various areas of taluka latifabad and imposed fines of 30,500 rupees on 11 shopkeepers for overcharging on food items.

In Qasimabad, assistant commissioner Hataf Siyal and mukhtiarkar Abdul Aziz Junejo visited different areas and collected 17,000 rupees in fines from 5 shopkeepers. Similarly, assistant commissioner taluka rural Gohar Masroor and mukhtiarkar Majid Sipiyo imposed fines of 10,000 rupees on 2 traders during a crackdown.

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed leads UAE delegation to Extraord ..

Mansour bin Zayed leads UAE delegation to Extraordinary Arab Summit in Cairo

21 minutes ago
 UAE, UK strengthen collaboration to combat illicit ..

UAE, UK strengthen collaboration to combat illicit financial flows

36 minutes ago
 Arada, Big Heart, UNHCR partner for fourth ‘Home ..

Arada, Big Heart, UNHCR partner for fourth ‘Home for a Home’ campaign in Cha ..

36 minutes ago
 PTA, Huawei sgn MoU at GSMA Barcelona to strength ..

PTA, Huawei sgn MoU at GSMA Barcelona to strengthen Cybersecurity in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Mayor calls on Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Mayor calls on Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

1 hour ago
 DC starts monitoring of Ramazan Negahban Package

DC starts monitoring of Ramazan Negahban Package

1 hour ago
Commissioner directs to ensure delivery of essenti ..

Commissioner directs to ensure delivery of essential items at notified rates

1 hour ago
 Minister for Planning, Development and Special Ini ..

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal ..

1 hour ago
 Kitchen Gardening event held

Kitchen Gardening event held

1 hour ago
 Court sends PTI MPA jail on judicial remand

Court sends PTI MPA jail on judicial remand

2 hours ago
 PTI leader gets interim bail from ATC

PTI leader gets interim bail from ATC

2 hours ago
 Dr Zulfiqar Ali appointed VC UAF

Dr Zulfiqar Ali appointed VC UAF

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan