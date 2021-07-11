UrduPoint.com
38 Shopkeepers Fined Over Profiteering

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 06:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :Special price control magistrates fined 38 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering in various parts of Faisalabad on Sunday.

A spokesman for the local administration said that the price control magistrates inspected 751 shops in 42 markets and bazaars to check prices of various daily-use items.

They found 38 shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering.

The magistrates imposed Rs.51,000 fine on them and warned that they would be sent behind the bars if they did not mend their ways.

More Stories From Pakistan

