38 shops, marriage halls sealed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :The City district administration sealed as many as 38 shops, stores, marriage halls and imposed Rs 75,500 fine over violations of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Tuesday.

According to spokesperson of the district administration, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Cantt Sakhi Shakir sealed 12 shops, two restaurants in Cantt area and imposed Rs 15,000 fine on overcharging and Rs 10,000 over SOPs violation.

Meanwhile, AC City Faizan Ahmed sealed six shops and seven restaurants over SOPs violation in his jurisdiction. AC Mansoor Qazi sealed seven shops,four marriage halls and imposed Rs 50,500 fine in his jurisdiction.

The teams inspected various public and private transport vehicles and issued warnings to transporters and drivers to follow coronavirus SOPs strictly.