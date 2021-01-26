UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

38 Shops, Marriage Halls Sealed

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 03:00 PM

38 shops, marriage halls sealed

The City district administration sealed as many as 38 shops, stores, marriage halls and imposed Rs 75,500 fine over violations of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :The City district administration sealed as many as 38 shops, stores, marriage halls and imposed Rs 75,500 fine over violations of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Tuesday.

According to spokesperson of the district administration, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Cantt Sakhi Shakir sealed 12 shops, two restaurants in Cantt area and imposed Rs 15,000 fine on overcharging and Rs 10,000 over SOPs violation.

Meanwhile, AC City Faizan Ahmed sealed six shops and seven restaurants over SOPs violation in his jurisdiction. AC Mansoor Qazi sealed seven shops,four marriage halls and imposed Rs 50,500 fine in his jurisdiction.

The teams inspected various public and private transport vehicles and issued warnings to transporters and drivers to follow coronavirus SOPs strictly.

Related Topics

Fine Marriage Vehicles Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Fazl, Zardari agree to speed up anti-govt  move

3 minutes ago

One Killed, 22 Injured in Fire Near Madrid - Emerg ..

3 minutes ago

Four accused arrested in double murder case in sar ..

3 minutes ago

With commitment, solidarity and embracing science, ..

19 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Indian President on Repub ..

19 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Australia&#039;s Governor ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.