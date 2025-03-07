38 Shops Sealed, 10 Shopkeepers Send To Jail In Taxila For Illegal Profiteering
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2025 | 01:14 AM
The Taxila local administration has launched a crackdown on profiteers ahead of Holy month of Ramadan, warning them to avoid overcharging and support government in the efforts to provide relief to consumers during Ramadan for the availability of essential food items on officially fixed prices
They fined several vendors and shop owners for selling products above the officially regulated rates.
According to AC office, Assistant commissioner Zaryab Sajid Kamboh and other government officials’ designated as price magistrates paid surprise visits at various markets and bazaars in the twin cities of Taxila and Wah Cantonmmet especially GT road, Museum road, Railway road, Wah Mode town, New city, Faisal Shaheed road, Nawababad, Anwar Chowk and HMC road to inspect prices and imposed fine worth Rs 0.
15 million over illegal profiteers.
He interacted with citizens and reviewed complaints at the complaint booth set up by the district administration to address grievances related to price hikes.
The AC has said that the two-day operation led to the sealing of 38 shops and the transfer of 10 individuals to jail for five days after summary trail during the crackdown against the illegal profiteering and violation of the officially approved price list of essential commodities.
