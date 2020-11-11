38 shops sealed, 60 shopkeepers booked over profiteering

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :The District Administration Wednesday inspected 913 shops in the provincial capital as part of measures to check profiteering and hoarding and sealed 38 shops while 60 shopkeepers were booked.

According to DC Office, the Assistant Commissioners Ehtisham ul Haq and Rizwana Dar, Additional Assistant Commissioners Gulshan Ara and Kashif Jan paid night time visit to Kohat road, Ring Road, Saddar and GT Road respectively and checked the shops.

The Deputy Commissioner Ali Asghar directed the officers to daily visit and check the fruit and vegetable Mandi (markets) and fix the government price list and ensure its implementation.