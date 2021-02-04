UrduPoint.com
38 Shops Sealed In City In Lahore

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 03:04 PM

The city district administration sealed 38 shops, stores, marriage halls and imposed Rs 80,000 fine on violation of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :The city district administration sealed 38 shops, stores, marriage halls and imposed Rs 80,000 fine on violation of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Thursday.

According to a spokesperson for the district administration, Assistant Commissioner Model Town Zeeshan Ranjha sealed six shops in Model town area while AC Cantt Zoha Shakir sealed 12 shops, two restaurants in Cantt area and imposed Rs 40,000 fine for overcharging and Rs 5,000 for SOPs violation.

AC City Fizan Ahmed sealed nine shops, four restaurants and imposed Rs 30,000 fine for overcharging an Rs 5,000 fine for corona related SOPs violations. AC Shalimar Mansoor Ahmed Qazi sealed five marriage halls on Canal Road and imposed fine in his jurisdiction.

The teams inspected public and private transport vehicles and issued warnings to transportersand drivers to follow coronavirus SOPs strictly.

