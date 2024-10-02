38 Shops Sealed Over Illegal Gas Decanting
Muhammad Irfan Published October 02, 2024 | 08:14 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) The Civil Defence Department sealed 38 shops on the charge of illegal gas decanting in different parts of Faisalabad during last 24 hours.
Civil Defence Officer Rana Muhammad Abbas said here on Wednesday that civil defense teams checked various shops and refilling stations and found illicit gas decanting in LPG cylinders at 38 shops.
Therefore, premises of these shops were sealed in addition to confiscating gas refilling material from 19 shops and getting cases registered against owners of 17 shops in Millat Town, Mansoorabad, Satiana, Factory Area and Roshanwala police stations.
The challans against 16 shopkeepers were also forwarded to the court of Special Judicial Magistrate who would impose heavy penalty after hearing the case in accordance with law, he added.
