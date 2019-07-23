UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

38 SWOs Banned For Violating Rules

Sumaira FH 43 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 06:04 PM

38 SWOs banned for violating rules

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Attock, Ishrat Ullah Khan Niazi, Social Welfare Department has banned 38 SWOs (Social Welfare Organisations) which have been violating of their constitution and contrary to the provisions of the voluntary social welfare organizations (Registration and Control) ordinance 1961

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Attock, Ishrat Ullah Khan Niazi, Social Welfare Department has banned 38 SWOs (Social Welfare Organisations) which have been violating of their constitution and contrary to the provisions of the voluntary social welfare organizations (Registration and Control) ordinance 1961.

According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, these VSWA (Voluntary Social Welfare Agencies) neither approached the Regulating Authority in response to notices served upon them nor availed the opportunity of being heard under section 10(1) of the ordinance 1961.

Following welfare organizations stand dissolved and their registration under the ordinance stand canceled which include Alkhidmat Welfare Society Ghoramar , Social Welfare Society Mirza , Social Welfare Society Shakardara , Kashtkar Welfare Association Hajishah , Sustainable Development Association Attock , Young Welfare and Educational Organisation Attock , Anjuman Taaleem o Falah Kamra , Women Welfare Society Attock Kanz ul Eman Welfare Society Attock , Almadad Welfare Society Attock , Shua e Nau Welfate Association Attock , Almadad Welfare Society Gondal , Anjuman Farogh Taleem Attock , Almadina Falahi Tanzeem Boota , Anjuman Insidad Munshiat Attock , Himmat Welfare Society Attock , Kawish Welfare Society Attock , Pak Educational and Social Welfare Society Attock , Attock Youth Welfare Association Attock , Social Welfare Society Pindigheb , Nilhad Welfare Society Pindigheb , Community Welfare Organisation Khaur , Social Welfare Council Mithial , Abad Youth Welfare Organisation Jand , Anjuman Dehi Taraqi Domel , Mirjal Welfare Society Mirjal , Young Welfare Society Dhok Haidar Maira Sharif , Social Welfare Society Nara , Social Welfare Council Shahbazpur , Anjuman Falah Behbood Hasanabdal , Idara Rifa Aama Hasanabdal , Anjuman Falah Behbood Shahia , Social Welfare Council Kot Fateh Khan , Idara Samaji Behbood Hazro , Islami Falahi Committee Behboodi , Idara Falah Behbood Chachh , Chachh Naujawan Tanzeem Hazro , Educational and Welfare Society Attock and Islamic and Welfare Agency Akhori.

In exercise of the powers under section 10(2) these agencies stand dissolved and their registration stand canceled with immediate effect.

Related Topics

Young Nara Attock Hazro Jand Anjuman Women

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary General strongly condemns Mogadishu ..

8 minutes ago

TPL Maps and HERE Technologies partner to build ex ..

11 minutes ago

Vivo Y90 offers an Immersive Display & Bigger Batt ..

26 minutes ago

Wasim Akram shares ordeal at Manchester Airport

33 minutes ago

Mureed Abbas Murder: Another video message release ..

37 minutes ago

Travel blogger Dear Alyne is coming to Pakistan!

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.