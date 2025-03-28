38 transport owners fined

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) The district regional transport authority fined transport owners Rs22,000 for overcharging during the last 24 hours.

According to official sources here Friday, inspection teams checked 101 buses and vans at pickets out of which 38 were fined for overcharging passengers and without route permits.

The district administration has formed squads to check overcharging by transport owners ahead of Eid.