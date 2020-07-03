UrduPoint.com
38 Vehicles Impounded, Fine Imposed Over SOPs Violation

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 04:33 PM

Secretary District Regional Transport Authority (SDRTA) has impounded 38 vehicles and imposed fines Rs. 200,000 over violation of anti-coronavirus SOPs

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Secretary District Regional Transport Authority (SDRTA) has impounded 38 vehicles and imposed fines Rs. 200,000 over violation of anti-coronavirus SOPs.

Handout said Friday that SDRTA Muhammad Ejaz Joyea along with traffic police had checked different passenger vehicles at Mianwali-Sargodha road and Mianwali-Kala Bagh road and imposed fines Rs.

200,000, impounded 38 vehicles and challaned over 250 other vehicles over violation of SOPs.

Secretary DRTA had said that on the directions of Secretary Transport Punjab, the department was regularly monitor the implementation of COVID-19 SOPs in the district at all bus and wagon stands. He said that action was being taken over the non compliance of the directions.

More Stories From Pakistan

