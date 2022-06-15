380 bags of urea recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :The district administration recovered 380 bags of urea fertilizer during a crackdown against profiteering, fertilizer hoarding and illegal transportation across the district here on Wednesday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Qureshi, a team of Agriculture department under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Sillanwali Syed Usman Muneer conducted a raid at godown of Zahid Masood, r/o chak no 130 SB.The team recovered 380 bags urea fertilizer and sealed the godown, while a case was registered against the hoarder.