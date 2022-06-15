UrduPoint.com

380 Bags Of Urea Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published June 15, 2022 | 01:50 PM

380 bags of urea recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :The district administration recovered 380 bags of urea fertilizer during a crackdown against profiteering, fertilizer hoarding and illegal transportation across the district here on Wednesday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Qureshi, a team of Agriculture department under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Sillanwali Syed Usman Muneer conducted a raid at godown of Zahid Masood, r/o chak no 130 SB.The team recovered 380 bags urea fertilizer and sealed the godown, while a case was registered against the hoarder.

Related Topics

Agriculture Sillanwali

Recent Stories

Bilawal reaffirms Pakistan's keen desire to streng ..

Bilawal reaffirms Pakistan's keen desire to strengthen bilateral ties with Iran

22 minutes ago
 Air pollution can cut 2 years off the global life ..

Air pollution can cut 2 years off the global life expectancy

1 hour ago
 Rainfall is expected across Pakistan starting from ..

Rainfall is expected across Pakistan starting from today

2 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif has no other option but to support ar ..

Nawaz Sharif has no other option but to support army's decision: Sheikh Rashid

2 hours ago
 FIA files case against PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi

FIA files case against PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Ambassador Masood Khan visits White House ..

Pakistan Ambassador Masood Khan visits White House for official photograph with ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.