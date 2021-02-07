380 kanals state land worth millions of rupees retrieved from grabbers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :District administration retrieved 380 kanals land, worth millions of rupees from land grabbers in Muzaffargarh.

Deputy Commissioner Amjid Shoaib Tareen directed assistant commissioners of all tehsils to launch comprehensive operation for retrieval of state land.

Assistant Commissioner Fayyaz Jattala retrieved 200 kanals agricultural land from grabbers at Chak No 152 -ML. Similarly, another six kanals commercial were retrieved at Shah Jamal area.

The grabbers had constructed 25 shops. The illegal shops were demolished by the assistant commissioner Rana Muhammad Shoaib. The retrieved land belonged to Canal Department.

The operations were also conducted in some other areas of the district Muzaffargarh, said official sources.