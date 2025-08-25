Open Menu

380 Kg Meat Seized,40kgs Mangoes Confiscated

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 25, 2025 | 12:10 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) seized 380 kg meat being on display for sale during separate raids conducted here Monday morning.

A team led by Director Operations South Shehzad Khan Magsi raided an illegal slaughterhouse at Chungi No. 9,Rawlay Wala, where inspectors found foul-smelling meat.

According to a veterinary officer,the meat was unsafe for human consumption.

PFA registered a case against the slaughterhouse owner for violating food safety laws.

Meanwhile,in a separate operation,PFA raided five warehouses at Ganjay Wali Pull,Khan Garh and confiscated 40kg of fungus-infected and insect-infested mangoes.

According to officials,the rotten mangoes were intended for processing into thousands of litres of juice.

The entire stock was immediately destroyed on the spot,while fines amounting to Rs.82,000 were imposed on the violators.

A spokesman for the food authority added that rigorous checks and continuous monitoring of slaughterhouses and warehouses was underway to curb such practices in future.

