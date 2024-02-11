380 kites confiscated during raid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) Police have arrested five kite sellers and confiscated 380 kites and strings from their possession during operation here on Sunday.

According to spokesman, Saddar Wah police conducted raid and held Salman besides recovering 120 kites from his possession.

Similalry, Rata Amral police recovered 100 kites from Hamza and Riaz.

While, Cantt police recovered 100 kites from Al-Sabah.

Following operation, Naseerabad police recovered 28 kites and 02 strings from Afaqa and Sadiqabad police recovered 32 kites from Raza.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations Hafiz Kamran Asghar appreciated the performance of police teams said that kite flying is a dangerous game, strict action against kite-flyers and kite-sellers will be continued without any discrimination.