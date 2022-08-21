UrduPoint.com

380 Litres Of Adulterated Milk Destroyed

Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2022 | 07:50 PM

380 litres of adulterated milk destroyed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) discarded 380 liters adulterated milk which was seized from various parts of Faisalabad on Sunday.

PFA spokesman said that PFA teams checked 16 vehicles carrying 5295 liters milk for supply to various milk shops and hotels early in the morning on Satyana road.

The teams came across 280 litres adulterated milk in 4 vehicles. The food authority discarded it and imposed a fine of Rs 17000/- on the milkmen.

Meanwhile, another team headed by Deputy Director Operations PFA, Ammad Javaid checked various shops in different areas and found 100 litres adulterated milk at a shop situated in Piranwala Chowk and discarded it.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Punjab Fine Vehicles Road Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 August 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st August 2022

11 hours ago
 Seven drug peddlers held; police recover over 4,71 ..

Seven drug peddlers held; police recover over 4,710 grams drugs

20 hours ago
 Sam Bennett wins sprint to take Vuelta second stag ..

Sam Bennett wins sprint to take Vuelta second stage

20 hours ago
 Assasination Attempt on Mariupol Mayor Results in ..

Assasination Attempt on Mariupol Mayor Results in No Injuries, Casualties

20 hours ago
 Minister for ensuring vehicles fitness, route perm ..

Minister for ensuring vehicles fitness, route permit

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.