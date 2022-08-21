380 litres of adulterated milk destroyed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) discarded 380 liters adulterated milk which was seized from various parts of Faisalabad on Sunday.

PFA spokesman said that PFA teams checked 16 vehicles carrying 5295 liters milk for supply to various milk shops and hotels early in the morning on Satyana road.

The teams came across 280 litres adulterated milk in 4 vehicles. The food authority discarded it and imposed a fine of Rs 17000/- on the milkmen.

Meanwhile, another team headed by Deputy Director Operations PFA, Ammad Javaid checked various shops in different areas and found 100 litres adulterated milk at a shop situated in Piranwala Chowk and discarded it.