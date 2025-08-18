380 People Died In KP Flooding As 354 Cases Of Waterborne Diseases Reported: PDMA
Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2025 | 04:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Flash floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has claimed the lives of 380 people, and dozens are still missing, said Provincial Disasters Management Authority here Monday.
In its report, the PDMA said the death toll from recent rains and floods has reached 380 in past two days, while 295 people injured.
The highest number of missing persons of 150 were reported from Buner district.
Among the deceased are 279 men, 15 women, and 13 children. Overall, 74 houses were damaged including 11 completely destroyed and 63 partially damaged.
In Pir Baba Buner, over 400 schoolchildren were safely rescued. In Mingora, Swat, multiple homes were flattened by flooding. There is debris several feet high, with large boulders scattered, and many residents have been left homeless.
Meanwhile, relief operations continue in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Evacuations from flood-hit areas to safer locations are underway, while helicopters are delivering food and other relief supplies.
In addition to the large-scale loss of lives and property due to the recent devastating rains and floods, health services in the province have also been affected.
So far, 289 medical camps have been set up in the affected areas, where 5,627 patients treated in the last 24 hours. Most of these patients are children, women, and the elderly.
Health facilities were severely impacted by the floods. Twenty-one hospitals have been partially damaged, and one hospital has been completely destroyed, making it difficult to provide medical aid.
So far, 354 cases of infectious diseases have been reported in health facilities, with the highest number in Swat. These include 194 cases of respiratory illness, 140 cases of diarrhea, 8 cases of scabies, and 8 cases of bloody diarrhea or dysentery. However, no deaths have been reported due to infectious diseases yet.
According to the report, 26 patients were reported in Bajaur, most suffering from respiratory issues and diarrhea. Swat remains the most affected district, with 354 public health cases reported.
APP/fam
