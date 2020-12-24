3800 cops to ensure security on Christmas; 157 wardens to regulate traffic

Rawalpindi district police have finalized arrangements for Christmas while all churches have been divided into three categories and over 3800 police personnel including Elite Force commandos will be deployed to ensure foolproof security

According to a police spokesman, no one would be allowed to park vehicle near Churches.

Walk-through gates would be installed at the entrance of the Churches and the visitors would be checked through metal detectors.

Best possible security arrangements would be ensured to avoid any untoward incident in the city.

The security duty at public places including parks would be made more effective, he said adding, the security has also been tightened at the entry and exit points of the city and special checking was ordered for this special occasion.

He said, the City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas had directed the SPs, DSPs and SHOs to ensure effective patrolling in their respective areas.

Plainclothes and well-equipped policemen would perform duties near Churches and public places, he added.

The security of the churches would be monitored through closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras. Sharpshooters would also be deployed on the rooftops of different buildings.

The police and other law enforcement agencies have divided 159 churches of the district into A, B and C categories.

Additional security personnel would be deployed at the churches falling in A-category. The worshipers would be checked at three points.

The roads adjoining the entry points of the churches would be sealed with barbed wires while elite commandos and sniper-shooters would be deployed at rooftops.

The police vehicles equipped with cameras would also remain stationed outside the churches.

The senior police officials would make surprise visits to churches on Christmas to check security arrangements and deployment, he added.

Meanwhile, City Traffic Police (CTP) have also prepared a special traffic plan for Christmas.

According to a CTP Spokesman, CTP on the directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) have formed special teams that would perform duties in different parts of the city and Cantonment areas on Dec 25.

The teams comprising 157 personnel under the supervision of DSPs and Inspectors would perform duties in the vicinity of churches and celebration sites during Christmas day.

The motorists would not be allowed to park their vehicles outside churches.

CTP have also decided to take strict action against one-wheeling by youngsters during Christmas celebrations.