3,800 encroachments removed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) The district administration, during a crackdown against encroachment, has removed 3,800 illegal encroachments, registered two FIRs and seized 31 truckloads of confiscated items across the city on Tuesday.

The grand anti-encroachment operation, being conducted under the direct supervision of Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza, also led to the removal of a significant number of unauthorized banners, posters, and streamers.

Key areas targeted during the operation include Kahna, Samanabad, Green Town, Township, Model Town, and Gulberg, along with major thoroughfares such as Multan Road and Circular Road.

This initiative is part of a broader citywide campaign being carried out under the guidance of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, aimed at reclaiming public spaces and enhancing Lahore’s urban landscape.

Metropolitan Officer (Regulation) Kashif Jaleel confirmed that advance notices had been issued to encroachers to ensure due process and transparency.

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Chief Officer Shahid Abbas Kathia reiterated the administration’s commitment to transforming Lahore into an encroachment-free city through sustained efforts.

DC Syed Musa Raza, highlighting the importance of the initiative, said that the removal of encroachments is critical to improving the city’s aesthetic appeal and easing traffic congestion, as broader and clearer roads are now accessible to the public.

Meanwhile, the district administration imposed fines of Rs 300,000 and registered six FIRs during a crackdown against profiteers and hoarders. Several shopkeepers have also been issued warnings. Citizens can report violations via control room (0307-0002345) or social media.