3,800 Encroachments Removed
Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2025 | 04:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) The district administration, during a crackdown against encroachment, has removed 3,800 illegal encroachments, registered two FIRs and seized 31 truckloads of confiscated items across the city on Tuesday.
The grand anti-encroachment operation, being conducted under the direct supervision of Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza, also led to the removal of a significant number of unauthorized banners, posters, and streamers.
Key areas targeted during the operation include Kahna, Samanabad, Green Town, Township, Model Town, and Gulberg, along with major thoroughfares such as Multan Road and Circular Road.
This initiative is part of a broader citywide campaign being carried out under the guidance of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, aimed at reclaiming public spaces and enhancing Lahore’s urban landscape.
Metropolitan Officer (Regulation) Kashif Jaleel confirmed that advance notices had been issued to encroachers to ensure due process and transparency.
Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Chief Officer Shahid Abbas Kathia reiterated the administration’s commitment to transforming Lahore into an encroachment-free city through sustained efforts.
DC Syed Musa Raza, highlighting the importance of the initiative, said that the removal of encroachments is critical to improving the city’s aesthetic appeal and easing traffic congestion, as broader and clearer roads are now accessible to the public.
Meanwhile, the district administration imposed fines of Rs 300,000 and registered six FIRs during a crackdown against profiteers and hoarders. Several shopkeepers have also been issued warnings. Citizens can report violations via control room (0307-0002345) or social media.
Recent Stories
Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade
President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit
Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach
40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks
Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025
“Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate Vocabulary”
AJK President lambastes India for deliberately targeting civilian populations on ..
FTT praises government to recognize billions of tax due to illicit cigarette tar ..
Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated to pay tribute to Pak Army at Liaquat Bagh
Imam of mosque killed in targeted attack in Khyber district
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sherry Rehman highlights media’s key role in shaping public opinion, policy57 seconds ago
-
PHC grants protective bail to MNA Iqbal Afridi1 minute ago
-
KMU holds workshop on antibiogram development1 minute ago
-
Chenab club to be redesigned on modern lines1 minute ago
-
BS IT students showcase exceptional skills in Digital Logic Design Projects1 minute ago
-
Polio campaign trainings reviewed1 minute ago
-
3,800 encroachments removed1 minute ago
-
Social welfare dept holds ceremony for assistive device distribution1 minute ago
-
10 injured in Hub road accident11 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 120-litre soda water, 30-kg expired food31 minutes ago
-
DIG Tariq vows relentless crackdown against crime, corruption & drug peddling31 minutes ago
-
Zero tolerance policy against 'cheating' culture during exams31 minutes ago