3800 Grams Drugs, Illegal Weapons Recovered In Raid

Sumaira FH Published October 01, 2025 | 01:00 PM

NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) The police here on Wednesday arrested an accused and recovered a huge quantity of drugs and illegal weapons from his custody.

The police spokesman on a tip off, a police team led by sub-Inspector, Zulfiqar Ali conducted a raid and arrested an outlaw identified as Basharat alias Billi near Aulakh Bhaike bridge .

The police recovered hashish 2160 grams, heroine 1640 grams and an illegal pistol from his possession, he added.

The police registered a case against the accused and lunched further investigation.

