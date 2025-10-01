3800 Grams Drugs, Illegal Weapons Recovered In Raid
Sumaira FH Published October 01, 2025 | 01:00 PM
NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) The police here on Wednesday arrested an accused and recovered a huge quantity of drugs and illegal weapons from his custody.
The police spokesman on a tip off, a police team led by sub-Inspector, Zulfiqar Ali conducted a raid and arrested an outlaw identified as Basharat alias Billi near Aulakh Bhaike bridge .
The police recovered hashish 2160 grams, heroine 1640 grams and an illegal pistol from his possession, he added.
The police registered a case against the accused and lunched further investigation.
APP/mud/378
