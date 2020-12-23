3800 police personnel to be deployed on Christmas

Police have devised a comprehensive plan on the eve of Christmas as 3800 police personnel will be deployed to ensure foolproof security in the city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Police have devised a comprehensive plan on the eve of Christmas as 3800 police personnel will be deployed to ensure foolproof security in the city.

According to a police spokesman, no one will be allowed to park vehicle near Churches. Walk-through gates will be installed at the entrance of the Churches and the visitors will be checked through metal detectors. Best possible security arrangements will be ensured to avoid any untoward incident in the city.

The security duty at public places including parks would be made more effective, he said adding, the security has also been tightened at the entry and exit points of the city and special checking was ordered for this special occasion.

He said that the City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas had directed the SPs, DSPs and SHOs to ensure effective patrolling in their respective areas. Plain clothed and well-equipped policemen would perform duties near Churches and public places, he added. Sharpshooters will also be deployed on the rooftops of different buildings.

The City Traffic Police (CTP) will make arrangements for parking vehicles for the visitors of the churches and the parking lots will be set up nearly 100 feet away from the churches.