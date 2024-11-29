38,000 Applications Received By Day 10, Surpassing Last Year’s Numbers
The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has reported a significant surge in the submission of Hajj applications as the deadline approaches
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has reported a significant surge in the submission of Hajj applications as the deadline approaches.
According to the ministry’s spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt, 38,000 applications have been received within the first ten days of the process, marking an increase of 11,000 applications compared to the same period last year.
Designated banks will continue to accept applications over the weekend, ensuring accessibility for applicants on Saturday and Sunday.
The spokesperson further clarified that under the Regular Hajj Scheme, a booking can be secured with an initial payment of Rs. 200,000.
The final date to submit Hajj applications is Tuesday, December 3, the spokesperson said adding that prospective pilgrims are advised to submit their applications promptly to avoid any inconvenience.
He said this increase in applications reflects a growing enthusiasm for performing the sacred pilgrimage this year.
