38,000 Trees To Be Planted Under 10BTTP In Pishin: SAPM

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 09:19 PM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Friday said that planting trees was our national duty and people must take full part in Tree Plantation Campaign for the welfare of our future generations

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Friday said that planting trees was our national duty and people must take full part in Tree Plantation Campaign for the welfare of our future generations.

He expressed these views while addressing at a ceremony of 10 billion Tree Tsunami Project (10 BTTP) project organized under contribution of Development Foundation at Band Khushdil Khan in Pishin area of Balohistan.

Provincial Secretary, Siddique, Mandukhel, Development Foundation, President Allah Dad Loni, Chief Executive Amjad Rashid, Chief Conservator Forest Balochistan Abdul Jabbar, PPF's Tahir Malik, 10BTTP's project Director Ali Imran, Deputy Commissioner Pishin, Qaim Lashari and other official were present on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, SAPM said Federal government was taking measures to protect the forests under contribution of provincial regime.

He said that the target planting 38,000 trees in Pishin would be achieved under the PM vision saying that now the fruits of this mega project have been started in the areas.

According to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan in the context of 10 billion Tree Tsunami Project across the country has been launched which will be completed soon, he added.

Addressing the function, Secretary Forests and Wildlife Muhammad Siddique Mandukhel said that we should take part in this campaign for the betterment of our future generations.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Qaim Lashari said that all efforts would be taken for making Pishin greener as forests are essential for human life in various aspects. He said that flood prevention, hindrance of global warming and healthy living, it was very important to plant more tree and every member of the society should contribute for this collective cause.

Earlier, Amin Aslam launched the campaign by planting tree under the Tsunami Tree plantation Project in the area.

