38,000 vehicles enter in Murree on second day of Eid-ul-Azha

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :Some 38,000 vehicles have entered in Murree on the second day of Eid-ul-Azha, said Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal on Thursday.

He said as per the National Command and Control Centre (NCOC)'s guidelines to contain spread of the deadly virus, the entry of tourists in Murree is banned without the COVID-19 vaccination certificate.

The CTO said 340 traffic personnel are deployed in Murree to guide the tourists and provide all possible facilities to them.

He said the City Traffic Police (CTP) has banned the entry of heavy vehicles, buses and young motorcyclists allegedly involved in one-wheeling or other stunts to ensure safety of the tourists and smooth flow of traffic at the hill station.