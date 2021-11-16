UrduPoint.com

38,018 Vehicles With Tinted Glasses Fined

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 37 seconds ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 06:52 PM

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has fined some 38,018 vehicles having tinted glasses during its ongoing campaign

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has fined some 38,018 vehicles having tinted glasses during its ongoing campaign.

ITP has constituted special squads for effective action against those vehicles having tinted glasses and fancy number plates, a news release said.

Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk has urged the citizens to obey traffic laws, avoiding tinted glasses to ensure safe road environment in the city.

He directed to take strict action against the tinted glass vehicles as per law with a purpose to eliminate the VIP culture.

The SP ordered to check every violation and issue violation ticket to every violator. "The elimination of VIP culture and equal application of law are our main objectives which would be achieved at every cost," he maintained.

He directed his staff to continue education campaign and inculcate traffic sense among the road users along with the enforcement of law.

He stressed the need to bridge the gap between police and public through polite attitude and by demonstrating sense of responsibility.

The SP (Traffic) said that this campaign will remain continue in the coming days to curb this violation effectively.

The SP said that Zonal In-Charge would be solely responsible if any vehicle with tinted glasses was observed on roads. He directed officials of police squads to accelerate action against tinted glass vehicles and said that he would himself review the performance on regular basis in this regard.

