3804 Tonnes Of Garbage Removed Under Cleanliness Campaign
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 06:08 PM
Under cleanliness campaign, Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Sanitation Department staff removed over 3804 tonnes of garbage during last eight days
Parks and graveyards were also being cleaned, he added.
The spokesman said, all out efforts were being made to create awareness among the residents about cleanliness, so that they could play their role in that regard.
He called upon the residents to extend full cooperation to the civic body and put garbage in dustbins placed in various areas.