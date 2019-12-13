UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3804 Tonnes Of Garbage Removed Under Cleanliness Campaign

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 06:08 PM

3804 tonnes of garbage removed under cleanliness campaign

Under cleanliness campaign, Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Sanitation Department staff removed over 3804 tonnes of garbage during last eight days

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Under cleanliness campaign, Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) Sanitation Department staff removed over 3804 tonnes of garbage during last eight days. According to RCB spokesman Qaiser Mahmood, during the drive, the workers removed garbage from residential and commercial areas falling in its jurisdiction.

Parks and graveyards were also being cleaned, he added.

The spokesman said, all out efforts were being made to create awareness among the residents about cleanliness, so that they could play their role in that regard.

He called upon the residents to extend full cooperation to the civic body and put garbage in dustbins placed in various areas.

Related Topics

Rawalpindi All From

Recent Stories

US Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation c ..

14 seconds ago

Mehwish Hayat and Mahira Khan declared as the sexi ..

9 minutes ago

Merkel Congratulates Johnson on 'Resounding' Victo ..

2 minutes ago

U.S. jobless claims rise to 252,000 last week

2 minutes ago

3 drug-traffickers arrested in Sialkot

2 minutes ago

Multan Waste Management Company starts process to ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.