3804 tonnes of garbage removed under cleanliness campaign

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Under cleanliness campaign, Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) Sanitation Department staff removed over 3804 tonnes of garbage during last eight days. According to RCB spokesman Qaiser Mahmood, during the drive, the workers removed garbage from residential and commercial areas falling in its jurisdiction.

Parks and graveyards were also being cleaned, he added.

The spokesman said, all out efforts were being made to create awareness among the residents about cleanliness, so that they could play their role in that regard.

He called upon the residents to extend full cooperation to the civic body and put garbage in dustbins placed in various areas.