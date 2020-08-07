380,812 benefit from Ehsaas Programme in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :As many as 380,812 deserving people have so far received financial assistance amounting to Rs 4.57 billion in the district under Ehsaas Programme.

The financial assistance is being distributed at 16 Ehsaas centers, set up in different areas of the district.

According to official source, 440,487 people have so far been registered under the programme under which Rs 12,000 each would be provided to every registered person.