381 Drug Peddlers Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published August 31, 2023 | 03:10 PM

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :Police have arrested 381 drug peddlers during the ongoing crackdown against drug peddlers across the district in the last seven days besides recovering ample quantity of drugs from their possession.

This was disclosed in a meeting presided by Regional Police Officer (RPO) DG Khan Capt (retd) Sajjad Hassan Khan to review the performance on the ongoing crackdown against drug peddlers being carried out across the province as per directives of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar.

The RPO was informed that 381 drug peddlers have been arrested during the last week while 206 kilograms of Hashish, nine kg of Heroin and 9460 litre liquor were also recovered from their possession. He was told that more than 70 drug-addicted persons have also been shifted to hospitals for rehabilitation.

The RPO directed all district police officers to speed up action against drug peddlers and also asked them to arrest proclaimed offenders with the vision of eradicating crime from the region. He said that a comprehensive crackdown would be launched against gamblers, illegal weapon holders and unregistered vehicles.

The RPO maintained that foolproof security arrangements would be made during the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (a.s) across the region.

District Police Officer DG Khan Hassan Afzal, District Police Officer Muzaffargarh Syed Husnain Haider, District Police Officer Rajanpur Capt (retd) Dost Muhammad, District Police Officer Layyah Asad Ul Rehman and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.

