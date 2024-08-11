381 Gangs Busted In Multan Region During Six Months
Umer Jamshaid Published August 11, 2024 | 04:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) The police have busted 381 criminal gangs and arrested 1024 criminals during the last six months across the region and recovered looted valuables worth Rs 721.1 million from their possession.
Under the supervision of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry, a comprehensive crackdown was being carried out by district Multan, Vehari, Lodhran and Khanewal police against criminals under the vision to provide a sense of security to masses and to root out crime from the society. The police have busted 381 criminal gangs and arrested 1024 criminals of these gangs during the last six months.
The police have also recovered looted valuables of worth Rs 721.
1 million from their possession by tracing thousands of cases from them during the investigation, however, further investigations were also continued for more recoveries and to break the network of criminals, police sources said.
As per directives of the regional police officer, the action was continued against illegal weapon holders during which 51 Kalashnikovs, 118 revolvers, 1830 pistols, 184 guns and rounds while an ample quantity of drugs have also been recovered during the six months.
Meanwhile, a total of 6753 proclaimed offenders have also been arrested during special operations through the division by the police, police sources added.
