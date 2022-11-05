381 rescuers from Baluchistan, KP, Sindh pass out

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :The passing-out parade of basic rescue course, especially organised for Balochistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh, was held at the Emergency Services academy (Rescue-1122), Lahore, here on Saturday.

The 381 passing-out rescuers included 81 from Balochistan, 193 from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and 107 from Sindh. The KP, Sindh and Balochistan cadets were imparted four-month of emergency training according to their traits and they demonstrated their professional skills during the passing-out parade.

On behalf of Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, Minister for Irrigation Punjab Muhammad Hashim Dogar, chief guest, while adviser to Chief Minister Sindh for Rehabilitation & Relief Rasool Bux Chandio attended the ceremony on behalf of chief minister Sindh. Secretary Punjab Emergency Services Department Dr Rizwan Naseer, senior officials of the Punjab government, senior officers from Emergency Department, and the Emergency Services Academy were also present at the ceremony.

A large number of rescuers, their parents, families and friends also witnessed the parade.

Addressing the passing-out ceremony, Minister Muhammad Hashim Dogar congratulated passed-out rescuers and their families. He congratulated the Sindh government for establishing Rescue-1122 service in their province as the step would help save lives in case of emergency and disaster.

Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh Rasool Bux Chandio said it was a very important day for the people of Sindh because the first badge of Rescue-1122 Sindh rescue service was going to pass out after completion their professional training.