UrduPoint.com

381 Rescuers From Baluchistan, KP, Sindh Pass Out

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 05, 2022 | 07:35 PM

381 rescuers from Baluchistan, KP, Sindh pass out

The passing-out parade of basic rescue course, especially organised for Balochistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh, was held at the Emergency Services Academy (Rescue-1122), Lahore, here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :The passing-out parade of basic rescue course, especially organised for Balochistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh, was held at the Emergency Services academy (Rescue-1122), Lahore, here on Saturday.

The 381 passing-out rescuers included 81 from Balochistan, 193 from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and 107 from Sindh. The KP, Sindh and Balochistan cadets were imparted four-month of emergency training according to their traits and they demonstrated their professional skills during the passing-out parade.

On behalf of Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, Minister for Irrigation Punjab Muhammad Hashim Dogar, chief guest, while adviser to Chief Minister Sindh for Rehabilitation & Relief Rasool Bux Chandio attended the ceremony on behalf of chief minister Sindh. Secretary Punjab Emergency Services Department Dr Rizwan Naseer, senior officials of the Punjab government, senior officers from Emergency Department, and the Emergency Services Academy were also present at the ceremony.

A large number of rescuers, their parents, families and friends also witnessed the parade.

Addressing the passing-out ceremony, Minister Muhammad Hashim Dogar congratulated passed-out rescuers and their families. He congratulated the Sindh government for establishing Rescue-1122 service in their province as the step would help save lives in case of emergency and disaster.

Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh Rasool Bux Chandio said it was a very important day for the people of Sindh because the first badge of Rescue-1122 Sindh rescue service was going to pass out after completion their professional training.

Related Topics

Sindh Lahore Balochistan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Of Punjab Punjab From Government

Recent Stories

4,000 kites confiscated during crackdown

4,000 kites confiscated during crackdown

1 minute ago
 4 drug dealers arrested during raid

4 drug dealers arrested during raid

1 minute ago
 Bike lifter gang busted, 5 bikes recovered

Bike lifter gang busted, 5 bikes recovered

1 minute ago
 Prime Minister demands full Supreme Court commissi ..

Prime Minister demands full Supreme Court commission to investigate allegations ..

1 minute ago
 US Envoy to UN to Travel to Albania, Poland From N ..

US Envoy to UN to Travel to Albania, Poland From November 6-9 to Discuss Aid to ..

4 minutes ago
 Vaping has similar impact on heart as cigarettes, ..

Vaping has similar impact on heart as cigarettes, study warns

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.