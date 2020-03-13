381 stray dogs eliminated during one week in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :On direction of Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh, a drive for elimination of of stray dogs started across the district.

More than 381 stray dogs have been eliminated across the district during one week.

According to the authorities, in Tesil Council Sargodha two dogs, in Sillanwali 43, Sahiwal 19, Shahpur eight, Bhawal 44, Metropolitan Corporation 25, Municipal committee Sillanwali 64, kotmomin four, Bhawal 30, in Bhera 22, shahpur city 13, Jhawariiya 18 and in Phularwan total 35 stray dogs have been eliminated.

Deputy Commissioner have also directed to concerned departments that eliminated dogs should be dumped properly manner to avoid its harmful effects.