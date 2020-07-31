UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3812 COVID-19 Patients Fully Recovered In Hyderabad

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 12:10 PM

3812 COVID-19 patients fully recovered in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :As many as 3812 COVID-19 patients out of 4410 have been recovered in Hyderabad district since the outbreak of coronavirus on March, 09, 2020 while 536 patients are still under treatment at isolation centres or in home isolation and 60 had succumbed to the contagion.

According to official figures received by APP here on Friday, as many as 31048 COVID-19 tests had so far been conducted in the district till July 30, 2020, of them 4410 cases were diagnosed as COVID-19 positive while 26638 tested negative.

Related Topics

Hyderabad March July 2020 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM says No NRO for opposition on legislation for F ..

9 minutes ago

PM directs strict action against corrupt elements ..

47 minutes ago

Pakistan welcomes three-day ceasefire in Afghanist ..

52 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 31, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates King of Morocco on ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.