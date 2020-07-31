3812 COVID-19 patients fully recovered in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :As many as 3812 COVID-19 patients out of 4410 have been recovered in Hyderabad district since the outbreak of coronavirus on March, 09, 2020 while 536 patients are still under treatment at isolation centres or in home isolation and 60 had succumbed to the contagion.

According to official figures received by APP here on Friday, as many as 31048 COVID-19 tests had so far been conducted in the district till July 30, 2020, of them 4410 cases were diagnosed as COVID-19 positive while 26638 tested negative.