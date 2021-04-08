UrduPoint.com
38,142 Motorist Fined During Ongoing Year For Careless Driving

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 04:20 PM

38,142 motorist fined during ongoing year for careless driving

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued 1,25,616 fine tickets during the ongoing year to those drivers involved in careless driving on roads.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed said that as per directions of IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ul Rehman special squads have been constituted to take action against careless drivers putting the lives of others at risk. He also asked to adopt decent attitude with road users and ensure implementation on policy of `Phele Salam-Phir Kalam', a news release said.

He said that all officials have been directed for strict action against such drivers and to ensure steps for safe road environment in the city.

He said that directions have been made to ensure renewed efforts for awareness about traffic rules among citizens by ITP education wing.

He directed ITP's teams to visit educational institutions to create traffic sense as several students have joined ITP as traffic volunteers.

The SSP (Traffic) said that purpose of action against such drivers is to ensure their own as well as others safety. He also assigned task to ITP's education team to present weekly report about its performance.

