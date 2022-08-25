UrduPoint.com

38143 Flood Affectees Rescued So Far, 67797 Provided Medical Aid: PDMA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 25, 2022 | 12:00 AM

38143 flood affectees rescued so far, 67797 provided medical aid: PDMA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Director General Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab Faisal Farid has said that following the instructions of the Punjab government, all relevant bodies including PDMA are actively working to ensure rescue and relief activities to flood victims.

Talking to the media about the rescue and relief operation, he said that so far 38,143 people trapped in the floods have been safely rescued while medical facilities have been provided to 67,797 affectees.

He said that 99 flood relief camps have been set up for the victims and more than 17000 persons have been provided with three meals a day, clean water and other facilities.

He said that 64,974 large and 114,977 small animals of the flood victims have been vaccinated against diseases and so far dry ration for one month has been distributed to 39,437 households along with tents among 22,267 households have been distributed.

He said that the process of delivering food to the flood victims through helicopters in remote and difficult areas is also going on as Pak Army and Rescue 1122 are participating in the rescue relief operation. All resources are being utilized to provide relief to the flood victims as directed, he added.

