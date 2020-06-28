UrduPoint.com
3825 Volunteers Of Tiger Force Serving In Corona Relief Activities

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 05:50 PM

3825 volunteers of Tiger Force serving in corona relief activities

LODHARAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Imran Qureshi has said that 3825 volunteers of corona relief tiger force were assisting district administration in different sectors of the district.

As many as 11,438 youngsters underwent registration after appeal by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The deputy commissioner remarked that 245 volunteers were serving at quarantine centre. Similarly, another 1261 were assisting in corona relief related activities. The volunteers were also working at Masajid, Utility Stores, tracing of suspected COVID 19 cases, and locust elimination campaigns. Imran Qureshi stated that the morale of the youth was very high and they were serving masses with complete dedication.

