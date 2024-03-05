38,290 ration bags provided to deserving families

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2024 | 10:15 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Under the Nigehban Ramazan Package, 38,290 ration bags have been provided to the deserving families at their doorsteps across the province while a transportation plan has been prepared for the distribution of 6.4 million ration bags.

Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman chaired a meeting at the Civil Secretariat to review the measures being taken to improve governance, and monitor the Nigehban Ramadan package, and prices of food items.

The Chief Secretary said that providing relief to the people from price-hike is the priority of the government. He directed that the crackdown on hoarders and profiteers be intensified, adding that it is the responsibility of administrative officers to ensure availability of food items at fixed prices, and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

The Chief Secretary ordered that the process of verifying the eligible persons for the Nigehban Ramadan package be completed as soon as possible and the Price Control Magistrates be mobilized in the field to prevent overcharging.

He sought a report on the actions taken against profiteers on a daily basis.

In the meeting, a comparison of the prices of essential commodities in all the districts was presented to the participants. The Secretary Industries and the relevant officers gave a detailed briefing at the meeting. The officials said that in the last five days, the price magistrates inspected about 150,000 spots, getting registered 180 cases, and arresting 566 shopkeepers. They said that the quality of the ration distributed under the Nigehban Ramazan package is being ensured and the teams of Punjab Food Authority are checking the quality of the items provided in the ration bags. They said that the process of third party validation of the distributed ration bags is also underway. The Senior Member board of Revenue, secretaries of Industries, Food, Agriculture, Chairman PITB and officers concerned attended the meeting while all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link.

