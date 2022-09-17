UrduPoint.com

383 Criminals Held In Fortnight

Sumaira FH Published September 17, 2022 | 05:30 PM

383 criminals held in fortnight

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested 383 criminals from various parts of the district during first fortnight of September 2022.  The police nabbed 90 proclaimed offenders including 15 PO of category-A and 75 of category-B.

  The police also arrested 146 drug traffickers and recovered 116.

556 kg hashish, 6 kg opium, 1.345 kg heroin, 200 gram Ice, 4.940 kg Bhukki (poppy dust) and 1675 liters liquor from their possession.

  Taking action against illegal weapons, the police arrested 147 people for possessing illegal weapons and recovered 114 pistols, 7 rifles,10 guns,3 carbines, 2 Kalashnikovs and a number of bullets/cartridges from themduring the same period.

