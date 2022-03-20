UrduPoint.com

38.3 Km Long Rwp Ring Road Project To Be Completed In Two Years

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2022 | 05:00 PM

38.3 km long Rwp Ring Road project to be completed in two years

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Tariq Mehmood Murtaza said the construction work of 38.3 km long main carriageway from Baanth (N-5) to Thallian (M-2) under Rawalpindi Ring Road project would be completed in two years.

He said, RDA had awarded Rs 22.8 billion contract to the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) for a mega project of Rawalpindi Ring Road.

Tariq Mehmood Murtaza said the FWO emerged as the lowest bidder after the committee opened the technical and financial bids in the presence of all the concerned.

He said the basic aim of the project was to ease congestion on the urban transportation system of twin cities. Fast and efficient route for trade related traffic and their access to other major cities to provide economic benefit to the local communities.

Construction of interchanges was also part of the project, he said adding, after completion, the road would ease out traffic flow in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

As an alternate route, it would reduce travel time and expenditures of the passengers.

The project would also provide employment opportunities and boost economic activities in the area.

The over two-decade-old plan to construct the Rawalpindi Ring Road got the green signal as Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday laid its foundation stone at Thalian near Islamabad-Lahore Motorway.

The Punjab government had planned to construct six lanes ring road on priority to address the traffic congestion in the twin cities, Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The project is essential for Rawalpindi as heavy traffic load on various city roads particularly on G.T. Road passes through main roads of the city creating gridlocks on major arteries of the city.

The Ring Road would cater to these traffic issues by providing an alternative bypass by connecting N-5 with M-2.

It will be a 38.3 km long road originating at national highway (N-5) at Baanth and crossing through Chakbeli Road, Adiala Road, Chakri Road and terminating at the motorway (M-2) at Thallian Interchange.

The road would operate at a design speed of 120 km/h with five interchanges and six lane controlled access.

/395

Related Topics

Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Government Of Punjab Motorway Road Traffic Rawalpindi All From FWO Billion Employment

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th March 2022

8 hours ago
 Turkey Believes It Should Maintain Open Dialogue W ..

Turkey Believes It Should Maintain Open Dialogue With Russia - Erdogan's Spokesm ..

16 hours ago
 Russian Troops Break Through Aidar Battalion Defen ..

Russian Troops Break Through Aidar Battalion Defenses in Donetsk Region - Defens ..

17 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

17 hours ago
 Padovani the hero as Italy upset Wales to end Six ..

Padovani the hero as Italy upset Wales to end Six Nations losing streak

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>