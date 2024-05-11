383 Shopkeepers Held Over Price Act Violation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2024 | 07:20 PM
DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) The price control magistrates raided against shopkeepers over the violation of Price Control Act and arrested 383 shopkeepers and imposed over Rs 2,78,000 fine over selling commodities on high prices across the division during last ten days.
This was stated during a meeting held under the chairmanship of Commissioner DG Khan division Dr. Nasir Mahmood Bashir here Saturday. Deputy Commissioners and concerned officers participated in the meeting. Price control, developmental projects and other issues were reviewed in the meeting.
The Commissioner was briefed that 34 business centers have been sealed in DG Khan division from May 1 to May 10. 119 Magistrates conducted 75624 inspections of markets and price control act violation was found at 7699 locations.
Similarly, a fine of Rs 1,90,000 was also imposed over high prices of bread.
Commissioner Dr. Nasir Mahmood Bashir said that action would be taken indiscriminately over receiving high prices of food items against government rates. He directed the shopkeepers to display official price lists at prominent places.
Recent Stories
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed
Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers
Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday
Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM
Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..
President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..
Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members
World Migratory Bird Day being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024
Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and economic health
3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Revamping of OWFC in progress rapidly4 minutes ago
-
After two decades Kohistan police apprehend suspect for killing three police officers14 minutes ago
-
DC Humaira Baloch vows to work tirelessly to address healthcare challenges14 minutes ago
-
German company official calls on CM24 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits vegetable market to review arrangements24 minutes ago
-
Govt to include cyber security, artificial intelligence in university curricula to empower youth: Me ..24 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker pays tribute to mothers whose sons laid their lives to protect beloved motherland34 minutes ago
-
Measles cases increase in Larkana34 minutes ago
-
CM approves project to provide glasses, hearing aid to students34 minutes ago
-
Minister chairs meeting focusing on rights, opportunities for people with special needs43 minutes ago
-
Experts advocate for biodiversity understanding and digital media utilization in Balochistan's envir ..43 minutes ago
-
11 injured in Galyat road accident44 minutes ago