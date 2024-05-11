383 shopkeepers held over Price Act violation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) The price control magistrates raided against shopkeepers over the violation of Price Control Act and arrested 383 shopkeepers and imposed over Rs 2,78,000 fine over selling commodities on high prices across the division during last ten days.

This was stated during a meeting held under the chairmanship of Commissioner DG Khan division Dr. Nasir Mahmood Bashir here Saturday. Deputy Commissioners and concerned officers participated in the meeting. Price control, developmental projects and other issues were reviewed in the meeting.

The Commissioner was briefed that 34 business centers have been sealed in DG Khan division from May 1 to May 10. 119 Magistrates conducted 75624 inspections of markets and price control act violation was found at 7699 locations.

Similarly, a fine of Rs 1,90,000 was also imposed over high prices of bread.

Commissioner Dr. Nasir Mahmood Bashir said that action would be taken indiscriminately over receiving high prices of food items against government rates. He directed the shopkeepers to display official price lists at prominent places.