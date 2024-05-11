Open Menu

383 Shopkeepers Held Over Price Act Violation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2024 | 07:20 PM

383 shopkeepers held over Price Act violation

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) The price control magistrates raided against shopkeepers over the violation of Price Control Act and arrested 383 shopkeepers and imposed over Rs 2,78,000 fine over selling commodities on high prices across the division during last ten days.

This was stated during a meeting held under the chairmanship of Commissioner DG Khan division Dr. Nasir Mahmood Bashir here Saturday. Deputy Commissioners and concerned officers participated in the meeting. Price control, developmental projects and other issues were reviewed in the meeting.

The Commissioner was briefed that 34 business centers have been sealed in DG Khan division from May 1 to May 10. 119 Magistrates conducted 75624 inspections of markets and price control act violation was found at 7699 locations.

Similarly, a fine of Rs 1,90,000 was also imposed over high prices of bread.

Commissioner Dr. Nasir Mahmood Bashir said that action would be taken indiscriminately over receiving high prices of food items against government rates. He directed the shopkeepers to display official price lists at prominent places.

Related Topics

Business Fine Nasir Price May Market From Government

Recent Stories

Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule ..

Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed

2 hours ago
 Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers

Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers

3 hours ago
 Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday

Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday

3 hours ago
 Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sect ..

Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM

3 hours ago
 Digital transformation key priority for govt to im ..

Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..

7 hours ago
 President-designate of COP29 for collective effort ..

President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..

7 hours ago
Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members

Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members

8 hours ago
 World Migratory Bird Day being observed today

World Migratory Bird Day being observed today

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024

10 hours ago
 Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and ec ..

Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and economic health

11 hours ago
 3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered

3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan