UrduPoint.com

383 Smoky Vehicles Challaned, 185 Impounded

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 58 minutes ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 05:10 PM

383 smoky vehicles challaned, 185 impounded

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :District Regional Transport Authority (RTA) issued challans to 383 vehicles and impounded 185 during a crackdown launched here on Friday against smoky vehicles.

On special directives of the district administration, the Secretary RTA Rana Mohsin along with his team launched a crackdown against smoky vehicles causing environmental pollution and smog.

The RTA team issued challans to 383 vehicles and imposed fine of Rs 517,000 while impounded 185 vehicles during the crackdown.

Speaking on the occasion, Rana Mohsin said that Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan has directed for stern action against vehicles causing environmental pollution and smog.

He said that different meetings and seminars were also being organized by the RTA to create awareness among the masses in order to prevent smog.

He said that crackdown would continue without any discrimination.

Related Topics

Fine Vehicles RTA

Recent Stories

Plane With Swiss Foreign Minister on Board Lands i ..

Plane With Swiss Foreign Minister on Board Lands in Moscow - Source

28 seconds ago
 Israel Records New COVID-19 Strain Infection First ..

Israel Records New COVID-19 Strain Infection First Found in South Africa - Healt ..

30 seconds ago
 DPO visits city, reviews security arrangements

DPO visits city, reviews security arrangements

31 seconds ago
 Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Friday

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Friday

2 minutes ago
 Haaland set to make suprise return from injury for ..

Haaland set to make suprise return from injury for Dortmund

2 minutes ago
 WHO cautions against travel curbs over new Covid v ..

WHO cautions against travel curbs over new Covid variant

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.