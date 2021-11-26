383 smoky vehicles challaned, 185 impounded

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :District Regional Transport Authority (RTA) issued challans to 383 vehicles and impounded 185 during a crackdown launched here on Friday against smoky vehicles.

On special directives of the district administration, the Secretary RTA Rana Mohsin along with his team launched a crackdown against smoky vehicles causing environmental pollution and smog.

The RTA team issued challans to 383 vehicles and imposed fine of Rs 517,000 while impounded 185 vehicles during the crackdown.

Speaking on the occasion, Rana Mohsin said that Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan has directed for stern action against vehicles causing environmental pollution and smog.

He said that different meetings and seminars were also being organized by the RTA to create awareness among the masses in order to prevent smog.

He said that crackdown would continue without any discrimination.