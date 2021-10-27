UrduPoint.com

3837 Citizens Get Fine Tickets For Over Speeding

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 08:39 PM

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued as many as 3837 fine tickets to motorists over violation of speed limits on Srinagar Highway and Faisal avenue during last six months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued as many as 3837 fine tickets to motorists over violation of speed limits on Srinagar Highway and Faisal avenue during last six months.

A special campaign underway to check speed limits while various squads headed by Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk were performing duties to ensure safe road environment in the city, said a news release on Wednesday.

The SP (Traffic) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk said that efforts afoot to ensure disciplinary traffic system in the city.

He appealed the citizens to cooperate with ITP in maintaining traffic discipline in the city.

Virk said ITP personnel have been directed to ensure implementation on traffic rules and regulation irrespective of status and rank and demonstrate patience and politeness while issuing traffic violation tickets to the road users.

He said ITP was utilizing all available resources to facilitate the general public.

