383,842 People Received Financial Aid In District Under Ehsaas Programme

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 07:24 PM

As many as 383,842 deserving people have so far received financial aid of Rs 4.61 billion in the district under Ehsaas Programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :As many as 383,842 deserving people have so far received financial aid of Rs 4.61 billion in the district under Ehsaas Programme.

The spokesman of the district administration said here that thefinancial aid of Rs 18.8 million was distributed among 1568 deserving persons from six Ehsaascenters set up in different areas of the district on Tuesday.

More Stories From Pakistan

