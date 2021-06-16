384 cattle farmers get Rs 31.1 mln incentive under save buffalo calf, fattening schemes

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :The livestock department has provided cheques worth over Rs 31.1 million to 384 farmers under the buffalo save and buffalo fattening program in tehsil Multan.

According to the livestock department, the farmers were given incentives as per policy of the government.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking a special interest in promoting of the agriculture and livestock sector. Director Livestock Department Dr. Muhammad Subtain Bhatti, Additional Director Muhammad Afzal, Dr Shehzad, and many other officials were also present in the cheque distribution ceremony. The beneficiary farmers expressed gratitude to the incumbent government and stated that the step was encouraging the cattle farmers.