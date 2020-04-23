384 more arrested on violation of lockdown, unnecessary roaming

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :District administration Peshawar has arrested 384 more including tailors, shopkeepers and those roaming unnecessarily in violation of lockdown, said a press release issued here Thursday.

In this connection, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar along with Assistant Commissioner (AC), Nauman Ali Shah checked Saddar Road, Kali Bari, Fowara Chowk, Dabgari Gardens, Namak Mandi. Shuaba Bazaar and other localities and arrested dozens of people over violation of lockdown and other measures taken for prevention of the outbreak of Coronavirus.

The Assistant Commissioner (AC) Citu, Sara Rehman carried out checking Gulbahar and arrested several persons over violation of lockdown, opening of shops and unnecessarily roaming while AC Saddar, Islahuddin conducted raids on various localities on Inqilab Road and Phandu Road and taken several into custody. Similarly, AC (Shah Alam), Dr. Ihtesham-ul-Haq arrested violators of lockdown from Charsadda Road and AC Mathani, Rizwana Dar inspected the situation of lockdown in Sangu, Sarband and localities around Ring Road.

All Additional Assistant Commissioners (AACs) including Syed Ayub Shah, Shah Wazir, Shafiq Afridi, Abdul Wali, Habibullah, Kashif Jan, Gulshan Ara and Mina Zahir also carried in their respective areas of jurisdiction.

During the crackdown, the district administration has sealed three beauty parlours, shoe making units and tailors over violation of lockdown from Gulbahar, Kohat Road and other localities.

All officers of the district administration have collectively arrested 384 persons over violation of lockdown and roaming in bazaars unnecessarily. According to district administration all arrested persons face legal proceeding.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar has appealed the people for avoiding unnecessary roaming to extend cooperation in the prevention of the spread of virus. Otherwise, legal proceedings would be initiated against them.