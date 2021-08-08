384 suspicious meters disconnected in August: IESCO CEO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan has said the company anti power pilferage teams detected 384 suspicious electricity connections in its all five circles in August so far.

Sharing details, he said out of total, 370 meters were found slow, 13 with direct power supply and one with hole in the body. On account of slow meters and power theft, they were charged 0.22 million units and imposing fine of Rs 4.

28 million, he said.

He said for legal proceeding, applications have also been submitted in local police stations.

The IESCO Chief appreciated the field formations efforts and said that this campaign would continue until the last power thief is caught.

He requested valuable customers to be a part of this National campaign and call on complaint and monitoring cell No. 051-9252933-6 or help line number 118 if they found anyone stealing electricity or providing assistance.