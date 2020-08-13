384,620 people receives financial assistance under Ehsaas programme

As many as 384,620 deserving people have so far received financial assistance of Rs 4.63 billion in the district under Ehsaas programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :As many as 384,620 deserving people have so far received financial assistance of Rs 4.63 billion in the district under Ehsaas programme.

According to district administration spokesperson here on Thursday, financial assistance is being distributed from 16 ehsaas centers set up in different areas of the district.

He said that 440,487 deserving persons have been registered financial assistance under EhsaasProgramme.